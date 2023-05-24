Drunk Driver Responsible For Crash That Killed Food Delivery Rider In Hougang Jailed 18 Months

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Drunk Driver Gets 18 Months’ Jail For Causing Crash That Killed Food Delivery Rider

In 2021, a drunk driver behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper collided with a food delivery rider on an e-bike, resulting in the latter’s death.

The driver, 36-year-old Andre Low Cheng Jun, pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving and another of driving without reasonable consideration.

On Wednesday (24 May), he received 18 months’ jail and a 10-year driving ban.

Driver involved in fatal crash speeds down road

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the tragedy occurred on the night of 23 Mar 2021.

Low had drunk one-and-a-half glasses of Martell cognac at Clarke Quay before driving his friend to Potong Pasir.

He was then heading home on Tampines Road when he overtook two cars, with the drivers of both vehicles noticing his fast speed.

At this point, a food delivery rider had stopped his e-bike at the T-junction of Hougang Avenue 1 in the middle of the second lane.

Drunk driver collides with & kills food delivery rider

CNA reported that at around 9.55pm, Low failed to realise that the rider was in front of him and continued to drive faster while heading straight.

When he eventually noticed the rider, Low braked hard and crashed into the back of the latter’s bike.

The impact caused the victim to fly upwards, rolling over Low’s vehicle before falling to the ground. The collision also destroyed the e-bike and tore off parts of the car’s front bonnet and bumper.

An eyewitness informed the police while Low called the ambulance. Officers conducted a breathalyser test on him at the scene after realising he reeked of alcohol — he failed the test.

Police then arrested and escorted him to the traffic police headquarters.

Victim passed away on same day

Investigations found that Low had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath. Since this exceeds the legal limit of 35, he was viewed as a serious offender.

Paramedics conveyed the victim to the hospital, where he sadly passed away on the same day from head and chest injuries.

Asking for 15 to 18 months’ jail and a 10-year driving ban, the prosecution pointed out the evidence of dangerous driving in Low’s case.

According to them, Low was driving well above the speed limit of 6okm/h, at the very least at 70km/h, and up to 93km/h while intoxicated. Prior to nearing the stop line, he had also revved up his speed.

His lawyer stated that this was his first brush with the law and that Low deeply regretted the tragedy.

