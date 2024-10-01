Drunk driver hits stroller in Joo Chiat & gets punched by baby’s father, jailed 2 weeks

Drunk driver assaulted by victim’s father after colliding with baby stroller in Joo Chiat

A drunk driver was assaulted by the father of a baby after colliding with a stroller in Joo Chiat.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 24 March 2024.

The 44-year-old driver, Hoo Yong Kwee, had been drinking at his employer’s residence in Joo Chiat earlier that evening.

He consumed five cans of beer and a glass of red wine before attempting to drive home.

At approximately 10.43pm, while on Onan Road, Hoo realised he could no longer drive safely and tried to parallel park.

Unfortunately, he struck a baby stroller on the right side of the road, damaging his car’s right headlight.

Alcohol level nearly double the legal limit

A four-month-old baby was in the stroller at the time.

Fortunately, the child’s parents acted quickly, removing their baby from the stroller before any harm could occur.

Hoo later compensated them S$359 for the damage to the stroller.

Following the crash, the baby’s father allegedly punched Hoo in the face.

When the police arrived at the scene, they conducted a breathalyser test, which revealed that Hoo had 63mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath — nearly twice the legal limit of 35mg.

Driver had stopped 400m from employer’s home

In court, Hoo pleaded guilty to two charges under the Road Traffic Act 1961.

The prosecution pointed out that the defendant had a history of speeding and requested a harsher sentence from the judge.

Hoo’s lawyer argued that this was the defendant’s first incident of drink-driving.

He had also stopped his car just 400m from his employer’s home, believing he could no longer drive safely.

The defence further stated that Hoo was a father of four who relied on his vehicle for daily work.

Thus, a licence suspension would significantly impact his ability to provide for his family.

During the mitigation hearing, Hoo’s lawyer mentioned the altercation with the victim’s father, who had punched him after the incident.

As a result, Hoo’s lawyer requested a lenient sentence in the form of a fine.

On Monday (30 Sept), the judge sentenced Hoo to two weeks in jail, imposed a S$5,000 fine, and revoked his driver’s licence for three years.

Unable to pay the fine, Hoo was required to serve an additional 10 days in jail.

