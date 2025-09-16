Drunk man in Thailand drowns in lotus pond after daring friends to swim with him

Drunk man in Bangkok jumps into pond after challenging friends to swim, ends up drowning

A night of drinking in Bangkok ended in tragedy after a 27-year-old man drowned when he jumped into a lotus pond to prove a point, ignoring his friends’ pleas to stay out of the water.

According to Siam News, the incident happened on Saturday (13 Sept) in Lat Krabang District, where police received a report of a drowning at a local restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found the body of the victim, later identified as factory worker Mr Thanawut (name transliterated), lying motionless in the pond.

He was still clad in a grey t-shirt and shorts.

His devastated friends, who had been drinking with him, were also at the scene.

Drunk man challenges friends to swim in pond

According to local media, the group had been drinking heavily when Mr Thanawut suddenly challenged his friends to swim across the lotus pond.

None of them took up the dare, and they repeatedly tried to stop him.

Ignoring their warnings, he leapt into the pond alone.

Man runs out of energy while swimming

He managed to swim about halfway before running out of energy, sinking beneath the surface and never resurfacing.

Emergency responders later retrieved his body and sent it for a post-mortem before releasing it to his family for funeral rites.

Also read: Man drowns in Ireland river, mother devastated that crowd filmed his death instead of helping



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Siam News and Khaosod.