Dry & Windy Conditions In 1st Weekend Of 2023, Rain Expected Thereafter

Dry & Windy Conditions In 1st Weekend Of 2023 As Rain Band Located Away From Singapore

Singapore has been enjoying wet and cool weather in December as is typical for the end of the year.

However, as December winds down, the new year will bring something a little different — dry and windy conditions in the first weekend.

Thereafter, rain is expected on most days as per normal for us.

Dry & windy 2023 due to monsoon surge

According to a weather advisory on Friday (30 Dec), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the rain band will be located away from Singapore in the first weekend of 2023.

However, the Northeast Monsoon conditions will persist into January, so low-level winds will blow from the northwest or northeast.

Over the nearby South China Sea, a surge of strong north-easterly winds is expected.

This monsoon surge is due to the strengthening of the high-pressure system over northern Asia.

Thus, dry and windy conditions will prevail over Singapore and the region.

Thundery showers in the afternoon thereafter

At the least dry conditions won’t last long, though.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers will fall over parts of Singapore on most days thereafter, MSS said.

They will primarily happen in the afternoon. However, they may also extend into the evening on a few days.

Most parts of the island will experience near-average total rainfall for the first two weeks of 2023.

Temperature from 24-33°C on most days

As for the daily temperature, it will hover between 24°C and 33°C on most days — as is typical for Singapore.

However, it will be a tad warmer on one or two days, MSS said.

On these days, the daily maximum temperature might go up to 34°C.

Accordingly, when a few rainy days come around, expect the daily lows to drop to about 23°C.

Below-average rainfall for most parts of island in Dec

In December, Northeast Monsoon conditions caused short-duration moderate to heavy afternoon thundery showers on most days, which extended into the evening sometimes.

This came to a peak on 11 Dec, when a Sumatra squall brought widespread thundery showers in the morning and early afternoon.

On that day, the highest daily total rainfall for the month, 127.4mm, was recorded around the West Coast Road area.

However, the rainfall was actually below average for most parts of the island this month.

At Jurong West, the anomaly was 49% below average, while the highest anomaly of 15% above average was reported at Sengkang East.

Cooler temperatures in Dec

Singaporeans also enjoyed cooler temperatures in December, with the maximum temperature below 32°C on most days.

This was due to the rainy and cloudy weather conditions.

All but two days registered daily minimum temperatures of 24°C or less. The lowest was at Jurong West, where the temperature dropped to a chilly 22.2°C on 3 Dec.

However, there were also five days when the daily maximum temperature went above 33°C.

Enjoy dry & windy weather while it lasts