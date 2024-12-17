Dua Lipa shares her top 5 restaurant picks in S’pore, including Maxwell Food Centre & New Ubin Seafood

Dua Lipa shares her top 5 Singapore restaurant recommendations

Dua Lipa was in Singapore last month for a two-night concert, but the trip wasn’t all work and no play for the British-Albanian singer.

During her downtime, the 29-year-old embarked on an intense foodie tour, visiting popular ‘makan’ hotspots across the city and sharing numerous photos on Instagram.

On 12 Dec, Lipa took to Service95 — the lifestyle newsletter she founded — to share her Top 5 Restaurant Recommendations in the Lion City, complete with her personal thoughts on each spot.

The list marks the start of a new series featuring her favourite places to eat, drink, and explore from her recent five-week Asia tour.

“Not only did I have the privilege of performing in front of some truly amazing crowds, I also had the chance to explore so many new places along the way,” she shared.

Pop star’s picks include Maxwell Food Centre & 328 Katong Laksa

Before diving into her list, Lipa admitted that even though it’s been over a month since her trip to Singapore, she’s “still dreaming about those flavours”.

First on her list was Maxwell Food Centre, which she called “a true Singaporean food haven” known for its local favourites, such as chicken rice.

“Simple, delicious, and served with love,” she gushed.

Chicken rice, however, was far from the only dish on her table.

Photos show Lipa and her friends indulging in a feast of local delights, including various soups, fried rice, noodles, and fresh coconuts.

Next up was Firangi Superstar, which Lipa described as a “must-visit”. The restaurant offers a modern twist on traditional Indian flavours, blending street food with fine dining.

Of course, she wasn’t going to leave out 328 Katong Laksa, which featured prominently in her Instagram Stories after she dropped by.

“Prepare your tastebuds for a fiery kick!” she wrote. “Here, they serve up one of Singapore’s most iconic dishes, Laksa soup. A spicy, soul-warming bowl you won’t forget.”

Still thinks about fresh seafood at New Ubin Seafood

The last two places on Lipa’s list were Nixta and New Ubin Seafood.

Nixta, she said, was a particular “huge highlight”.

“Think smoky mezcal cocktails and mouthwatering tacos,” she wrote, praising how the establishment “[brings] Mexico to the heart of Singapore”.

As for New Ubin Seafood, Lipa couldn’t stop raving about the fresh catch.

“I’m still thinking about the fresh seafood at Ubin,” she shared. “But if seafood isn’t your thing, don’t worry — there’s something on the menu for everyone. I’ll be amazed if there isn’t!”

