All Dunkin’ Donuts Stores In Singapore Closed From 23 Feb

Doughnut lovers might not like this news a hole lot, but one of Singaporeans’ favourite doughnut stores will be closing — for now.

On Tuesday (22 Feb), Dunkin’ Donuts announced that all their stores will be temporarily closed from Wednesday (23 Feb).

But loyal Dunkin’ Donuts fans doughnut have to worry since the disruption is only expected to last about a week.

Dunkin’ Donuts stores temporarily closed

From Wednesday (23 Feb), all 19 Dunkin’ Donuts stores in Singapore will be temporarily closed.

The company stated that the closures are due to “operational issues” but did not go into detail about what this meant.

For customers with outstanding orders, Dunkin’ Donuts will be reaching out with refund details.

Closure will last about a week

In response to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Dunkin’ Donuts said they could not state a reopening date as of 23 Feb.

However, the company said the disruption is expected to last a week, in response to a customer on Facebook.

In the meantime, the doughnut chain apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their support.

Look forward to Dunkin’ Donuts’ return

While we won’t be able to get our Dunkin’ Donuts fix for now, we can be assured that they will be making a comeback.

Hopefully, we’d see the stores return in full force with all our delicious treats soon enough.

