Chinese national conspired to sell duty-unpaid liquor from China in S’pore, fined S$200K

Man arrested while collecting duty-unpaid liquor from China at Tuas industrial building

A 52-year-old Chinese national was fined more than S$200,000 over a scheme to sell duty-unpaid liquor from China in Singapore.

He was arrested while collecting the liquor from an industrial building in Tuas, said Singapore Customs in a media release on Thursday (8 Jan).

Duty-unpaid liquor from China imported to S’pore without payment of GST

Huang Hongjiang (黃红江) had conspired with a friend in China to sell Chinese liquor in Singapore, according to investigations.

The scheme involved his accomplice getting the liquor in China and importing it into Singapore without paying the necessary duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Huaug would then handle the delivery in Singapore.

186 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor from China found in Tuas

On 11 Dec 2025, Huang was at an industrial building in Tuas View Square to collect a shipment of liquor for onward delivery.

Singapore Customs officers saw him entering the building and decided to check it out.

They found and seized 186 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor on the premises.

Huang was arrested at the scene.

S$25,499 in duty & GST evaded

Appearing at the State Courts on 23 Dec, Huang pleaded guilty to two charges under the Customs Act.

His actions resulted in about S$25,499 in duty and GST evaded.

He was subsequently fined S$200,700 for dealing in duty-unpaid liquor.

But as he did not pay the fine, he will serve two months and one week in jail in default.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid liquor are “serious offences” under the Customs Act and the GST Act, Singapore Customs said.

Offenders face a fine of up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or up to two years in prison.

S’pore Customs pledges to continue fighting tax evasion

A Singapore Customs spokesperson praised its officers for their “swift and decisive actions” that demonstrated the agency’s commitment to fighting tax evasion, saying:

Through vigilant enforcement, we will pursue and prosecute without hesitation those who violate the law.

The agency also encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Customs.