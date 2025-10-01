6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu kills at least 69, province declares state of calamity 

Major earthquake hits Cebu, Philippines on 30 Sept night

Nearly 70 people have died after a powerful earthquake struck the northern tip of Cebu island, just before 10pm on Tuesday (30 Sept).

It devastated communities and forced the entire province to declare a state of calamity.

At least 69 people have been reported dead after the devastating earthquake, reports Channel NewsAsia.

The quake hit north-east of Bogo City, about two hours by car from the provincial capital of Cebu.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that three bridges and a road section were reported damaged, while eight areas were without power.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilised personnel to secure affected areas, assist evacuations and ensure public order.

A sudden, violent tremor

The earthquake ripped through the coast of Cebu at 9.59pm on Tuesday night, sending shockwaves across the Visayas islands.

The earthquake measured 6.9 on the Richter scale. Another earthquake of similar magnitude was the 2010 Haiti earthquake, which claimed about 220,000 lives.

Cebu, the region’s economic and political hub, was shaken.

The Cebu Provincial Risk Reduction Management Office reported that communication and power in Daanbantayan and San Remegio municipalities and in Bogo City are down, ABS-CBN reported.

The island is famed for its white-sand beaches, rich wildlife, and centuries-old Catholic churches — but yesterday, its communities were left reeling as concrete cracked, walls fell, and frightened families poured into the streets.

In Bogo City, closest to the epicentre, at least 27 people were killed and more than 100 were injured. Nearby towns of San Remigio, Tabuelan and Medellin also reported deaths.

In San Remigio, tragedy struck at a basketball game when a sports complex collapsed, trapping players and spectators. According to BBC, an official said that one person was killed, while nearly 20 others were rushed to the hospital.

In the same town, a 10-year-old died after being trapped in rubble, ABS-CBN reported.

A province in shock

By mid-morning, the Cebu provincial government declared the entire province under a state of calamity.

Telecommunications were knocked out in several towns, and rescue teams are working through piles of debris to reach the trapped.

Schools have been suspended, with officials warning that the casualty count could rise as remote areas are reached.

“I wholeheartedly extend my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement.

“I include in my prayers the safety of the injured and all those affected by the earthquake.”

