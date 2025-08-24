2 mild earthquakes hit Johor & cause tremors, S’pore seemingly unaffected

2 weak earthquakes shake Johor on 24 Aug, no tremors reported in Singapore

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) announced that two weak earthquakes hit Johor in the early hours today (24 Aug), causing tremors in multiple states.

MetMalaysia stated that the 4.1 magnitude earthquake happened at 6.13am, five kilometres west of Segamat in Johor state.

The quake was a shallow one, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres deep.

CCTV footage online showed a very brief but deafening shaking of the ground, enough to set off car alarms.

2nd earthquake occurs near Kluang in Johor at 9am

A second earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 happened hours later at 9am, northwest of Kluang in Johor.

According to MetMalaysia, tremors occurred in Johor, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, and southern Pahang as a result of both quakes.

There is no tsunami threat to Malaysia.

A user on the Malaysia subreddit alleged that the earthquake woke them up in Segamat.

They described a terrifying two-second tremor that sounded like their roof was collapsing and a lorry was hitting their house.

They also felt the second 9am earthquake, labelling it as a small aftershock that lasted just half a second.

Malaysian politician Mr Jimmy Puah also posted a photo showing fallen debris, supposedly resulting from the tremors.

No tremors reported in Singapore

The news of the quakes was later posted on the Singapore subreddit, with netizens asking if any northern residents had felt tremors.

Residents in Yishun, Woodlands, Sembawang, and Canberra reported feeling nothing this morning.

A Jurong resident also helpfully reported that no tremors hit western Singapore.

With the Seventh Month beginning yesterday (23 Aug), a netizen joked that the coincidental earthquake marked the opening of the gates of Hell in Malaysia.

