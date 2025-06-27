Boy runs back for food mid-earthquake in China, dad reminds him safety comes first

Boy returns to finish dinner mid-earthquake in China

A food-loving boy has amused netizens after a video showed him returning to the dining table for more food — even as an earthquake rattled their home in Guangdong, China.

The incident took place on Monday (23 June), when a 4.3-magnitude quake struck the city of Qingyuan.

Boy tries to take dinner along during evacuation

CCTV footage shows a father and his two sons having dinner when a loud crash signals the start of the tremor.

The father immediately jumps up, grabbing his younger son and rushing him outside, with the older boy following behind.

As they make their way out, the older boy can be heard shouting for a woman — believed to be the family’s nanny — to join them in evacuating.

But just when you think they’re safely out the door, the older boy dashes back in.

In a moment that left viewers both amused and exasperated, he frantically spins the turntable, scoops up a few more bites, and even attempts to leave with his bowl of rice and a dish in hand.

His father, understandably alarmed, yells at him to return the food.

The boy complies — but not before sneaking in a few final mouthfuls.

Father teaches son to prioritise safety over supper

According to the South China Morning Post, the boy’s father, Mr Li, was concerned that his son might get injured while trying to evacuate with food in hand.

The family was only able to leave their ninth-floor flat after the boy reluctantly returned the dishes to the table.

Mr Li said he had been too focused on urging his son to run and evacuate quickly to notice the humour of the moment, something he only realised after watching the CCTV footage.

He also clarified that the dish his son kept returning for wasn’t even a favourite — the boy simply had a strong love for eating.

While the family waited on the ground floor for the tremors to subside, the boy reportedly asked if he could go back upstairs to retrieve his drone, still showing signs of not quite understanding the gravity of the situation.

After about an hour, the family returned home and resumed their meal.

That evening, Mr Li took the opportunity to teach his son a valuable lesson: in the event of an earthquake, personal safety must always take precedence over any material belongings.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.