Blaze engulfs East Coast home, 35 residents from nearby units evacuated to safety

East Coast house fire forces evacuation of 35 residents

Approximately 35 people were evacuated from nearby units after a fire erupted at a semi-detached house on East Coast Road on 5 Jan.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared in a Facebook post on the same day that it was alerted to a fire at a three-storey house at 305 East Coast Road at 12.45am.

When SCDF arrived, the fire had consumed the first floor of an unoccupied semi-detached house and it was spreading to the upper levels.

Firefighters quickly forced their way into the unit and used two water jets to bring the fire under control. They also deployed a combined platform ladder to carry out aerial firefighting operations.

Firefighters managed to completely extinguish the fire around 3am. The blaze caused smoke and burn damage to the upper floors of the affected unit. A neighbouring unit also suffered fire-related damage.

According to The Straits Times (ST), there were 1,954 cases of fires in Singapore in 2023, an 8.6 per cent increase from 1,799 cases in 2022.

Evacuated resident thanks unsung heroes

A resident evacuated from a nearby unit commented on SCDF’s Facebook post.

In the comment, she thanked the firefighters who were brave and efficient at putting out the fire. She also thanked the police and paramedics for securing the scene and ensuring their safety.

SCDF said there were no reported injuries and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Featured image adapted from SCDF on Facebook.