East Coast Park Shoreline Cordoned Off After Man Allegedly Drowns, Police Seen Conducting Search

Man Allegedly Drowns At East Coast Park On 15 Apr, Area Cordoned Off

While Singapore’s waters may be relatively safe to swim in, from time to time, we do hear of drowning incidents.

Unfortunately, another such incident allegedly arose on Friday (15 Apr) night at East Coast Park.

A TikToker shared that it was suspected that a man had drowned there at around 11.30pm.

In her videos, the shoreline appeared to be cordoned off with police tape and several officers were seen in the area.

Police boats were also deployed as they searched for the victim.

Police cordon off East Coast Park shoreline

On 15 Apr at 11.30pm, TikToker @babynatalicia posted a video of the East Coast Park shoreline being cordoned off.

Many police officers and several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were seen standing near the shoreline.

Rescue equipment, including oxygen tanks and helmets, could also be seen lying on the ground nearby.

In a separate video, an SCDF truck was spotted at the scene.

Police officers also appeared to be speaking to several members of the public in the cordoned-off area.

Search & rescue efforts allegedly continued into 16 Apr

In a subsequent video, the TikToker explained that a man had allegedly drowned at East Coast Park on 15 Apr.

She shared that search and rescue operations had been ongoing since 11.30pm that day and carried on into the wee hours of the next morning.

At about 1am on 16 Apr, she noticed that there were about five to six police boats surrounding the beach.

There were also at least two divers and cameras in the sea at the time.

When she left the scene at 2am, she claimed that the man had not been found.

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF confirmed that they had received a call for assistance on 15 Apr:

On 15 April 2022 at about 11.30pm, SCDF received a call for assistance near 1000, East Coast Park. SCDF’s assistance was not required.

We’ve also reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for comments and will update this article accordingly.

Take precautions before swimming in the sea

The details of the incident are still scarce and it’s best not to speculate.

If indeed someone has drowned in the waters off East Coast Park, we hope rescuers have managed to find them, especially since the incident occurred several days ago.

For those who wish to venture into the sea, do make sure that conditions are safe and that you are equipped with sufficient swimming and water survival skills. Otherwise, perhaps it’s best to stick to swimming pools first.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @babynatalicia on TikTok and TikTok.