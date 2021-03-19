ECP Experiences ‘Autumn’ As Tree Leaves Turn Red & Orange

Even though our tropical island is perpetually in summer mode, the occasional copper-coloured trees can make autumn seem like a reality.

Recently, members of the public have spotted trees along East Coast Park (ECP) covered in autumnal red and orange hues.

Strolling among these trees in the ongoing sweater weather almost feels like we are travelling again.

‘Autumnal’ sights around the East Coast

Earlier today (19 Mar), a netizen shared photos of crimson, autumnal-looking leaves in the Facebook group ‘Singapore Hikers‘

Responding to queries in the comment section, the OP points the location to an unnamed service road along ECP.

With an entire stretch littered with flame-coloured trees, the road looks like Kyoto in the golden month of October.

Even though the fallen leaves may not be crunchy here, they do give off the melancholic vibes particular to autumn.

‘Autumn’ due to Ketapang tree shedding leaves

Apparently, this is not the first time autumn seems to have paid Singapore a visit, although the timing is a tad early.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the trees whose leaves turn red are Ketapang or Sea Almond trees.

Ketapang trees at East Coast Park

Despite being in tropical lands, their leaves shed twice a year and every time before they do, they turn red or yellow.

They tend to develop large and wide buttress roots, where kids love to play hide-and-seek at.

Take a stroll around ECP for some autumn vibes

With cooler temperatures coming our way, what better way to cure our wanderlust than by strolling amidst autumn leaves, pretending we’re in a faraway country?

Parents can bring their little ones along to, so they’ll learn to appreciate nature and catch a side of Singapore we rarely get to see.

Have you seen ‘autumn’ trees recently too? Share some snapshots in the comments.

