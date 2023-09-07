Meta Co-Founder Eduardo Saverin Is Richest Person In S’pore With S$21.8 Billion Net Worth

Facebook Co-Founder Eduardo Saverin Tops Singapore’s Richest List

Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of tech giant Meta (formerly Facebook), is the richest person in Singapore.

Boasting a net worth of a whopping US$16 billion (S$21.8 billion), the Brazilian is the “biggest gainer” in Forbes’ Singapore’s 50 Richest list this year, clinching the top spot.

Saverin has been a resident of the Little Red Dot for over ten years.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur and angel investor beat out last year’s richest, biomedical magnate Li Xiting, who has since fallen to third place.

With a net worth of US$16 billion (S$21.8 billion), Meta’s 41-year-old co-founder Eduardo Saverin is the richest person in Singapore in 2023, according to Forbes.

Meta shares soared nearly 70%, resulting in Saverin gaining US$6.4 billion (S$8.73 billion) in shares during this period.

As a result, the entrepreneur and angel investor became this year’s “biggest gainer” in terms of dollars.

Eduardo Saverin moved to Singapore in 2009

According to CNN, Saverin moved to Singapore from the United States (US) 14 years ago, back in 2009.

He gave up his US citizenship sometime in 2012 and has been a Lion City resident since.

This was supposedly a practical move, as his spokesperson back then told CNN that he had plans to invest in companies that were looking to enter Asian markets.

“Accordingly, it made the most sense for him to use Singapore as a home base,” said the spokesperson.

Far East Organisation’s Ng brothers 2nd & biomedical magnate Li Xiting 3rd

Saverin knocked biomedical magnate Li Xiting, who was the richest in 2021 and 2022, off the top spot of the list.

The latter’s current net worth stands at US$14 billion (S$19.11 billion), a US$1.6 billion (S$2.18 billion) drop from last year.

Li came in as the third richest this year, after Far East Organisation’s Robert and Philip Ng.

The Ng brothers have a combined net worth of US$14.8 billion (S$20.2 billion).

Although this is a US$400 million (S$545 million) dip from 2022, the property tycoons have managed to hold fast at second place on the billionaires list.

Featured image adapted from Forbes and Wikimedia Commons.