Edwin Tong sings Canto-pop classic at East Coast Getai, delights crowd of over 800 residents

Edwin Tong performs at Bedok event, calls Getai an important part of Singapore’s cultural heritage

Residents in the East were treated to a surprise performance when Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong took to the stage at a Getai event in Bedok Town Square.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (12 April), Mr Tong shared highlights from the event, where he not only attended but also took to the stage to sing.

Over 800 residents attend largest Getai

According to Mr Tong, the event drew more than 800 residents and friends, making it the largest Getai organised by Shin Min Daily News.

“Getai is an important part of Singapore’s cultural heritage, bringing residents of all ages together through music, humour, and shared traditions,” said Mr Tong in his post.

Getai performances, often associated with the Hungry Ghost Festival period, remain a popular form of entertainment in Singapore, featuring singing, comedy, and vibrant stage acts.

At the event, Mr Tong was seen mingling with attendees, chatting with residents, and taking photos.

Song choice carries personal meaning

Mr Tong shared that he chose to sing the Cantonese classic 萬水千山總是情 (There Is Always Love In Thousands Of Mountains And Rivers) as he has long appreciated Canto-pop music.

He added that the song holds deeper meaning for him.

” [It is] a reminder that no matter the distance or challenges we face, what truly binds us together is the care we have for one another,” he wrote.

No matter how many rivers and mountains lie before us, as long as there is love, that is all we need.

He also noted that the message reflects Singapore’s multiracial society, where cooperation is key.

“If we cooperate with one another, we can protect our multiracial society”.

His performance added a personal touch to the evening, as residents watched their MP step out of his usual role and onto the stage.

Mr Tong also thanked the organisers for using the platform to raise awareness about anti-scam measures, particularly among seniors who are often more vulnerable to such schemes.

Also Read: Edwin Tong watched ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ before SM Universe opening, urges parents to support kids’ creative dreams

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Featured image adapted from Edwin Tong on Instagram.