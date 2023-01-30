S’porean Actress Joins South Korean Netflix Show ‘Physical: 100’, It’s Dubbed A Real-Life Squid Game

Elaine Yuki Wong Joins Netflix’s Physical: 100′ To Compete Against Pro-Athletes & Bodybuilders

Singaporean actress Elaine Yuki Wong turned heads as she established herself as a participant in ‘Physical: 100’, a new nine-episode South Korea-based Netflix reality programme.

In ‘Physical: 100’, 100 contestants battle it out in various physical competitions, each vying for the grand prize of 300 million won (about S$320,500). Elaine is up against tough competition, including South Korean national athletes, established soldiers, and bodybuilders such as Olympic gold medalist gymnast Yang Hak-seon and bodybuilder Kim Chun Ri.

Only two episodes have aired so far. Still, the challenges were just as intense. We saw the participants’ endurance and strength being put to the test as they competed over who could hang on to a structure for the longest duration.

They then fought one-on-one for a ball that determined their elimination.

Elaine Yuki Wong not new to showbiz, has acting & modelling portfolio

Wong, who introduces herself as “an actress from Singapore” in the show, is not new to showbiz.

Currently, in her 30s, she has established herself as an actress through multiple shows, such as Chinese movies ‘Fight in Causeway Bay 2’ and ‘Undercover 1000’.

In her teenage years, Wong did some modelling work and ran a relatively successful blog.

Familiar face to South Korean audience

The Singaporean actress is not a new face to the South Korean audience. She has also appeared in multiple South Korean variety shows, such as ‘South Korean Foreigners’, ‘Sleeping Only Relationship’, and ‘My Heart Beats 38.5’.

Elaine was also set to debut in K-Pop group Skarf with fellow Singaporeans Tasha and Ferlyn after passing a mass audition by JYP & Alpha ASEAN Region Audition 2010 before she changed her mind and withdrew in 2012.

We look forward to seeing how our local talent will fare in the following episodes. The show airs on Netflix every Tuesday at 4pm.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.