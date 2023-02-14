Elderly Couple Married For 62 Years Celebrates Valentine’s Day At Chai Chee Nursing Home

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Couple Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Special Luncheon In Nursing Home

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and couples from all walks of life are commemorating the special occasion together.

Among them are 90-year-old Lachica and 86-year-old Lim Annie Bernadette, who have been married for over six decades.

They celebrated the event a day early with a special luncheon in their nursing home.

Elderly couple celebrates Valentine’s Day in NTUC Health nursing home

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Lachica and Mrs Lim’s marriage has held strong for the past 62 years.

They hit it off after meeting through a mutual friend, having a few interests in common. For instance, Mr Lachica played the saxophone and string instruments when he was younger, while Mrs Lim was a dancer.

Although Mrs Lim had three children from her previous marriage, the family managed to get along well.

Now living at NTUC Health Nursing Home in Chai Chee, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day on 13 Feb.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the senior executive of the nursing home Lin Yu Ying (transliterated from Chinese), said they had planned the luncheon as the pair were the first to move in together.

In addition, the couple received bouquets during the occasion and shared food with each other.

Mrs Lim said “I love you” to her husband several times, and her husband patted her head, calling her a good girl.

The sight of her family, including her son and niece, joining in the event also caused her to tear up.

Unable to recognise wife due to dementia

Their youngest son shared with Shin Min Daily News that his father had been hospitalised for a year.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, his mother could not visit him at the time.

Heeding advice from a doctor, they transferred Mr Lachica to the nursing home, which was not far from their house.

Mrs Lim moved into the same nursing home in November last year. As a result of their separation, Mr Lachica couldn’t recognise her at first.

After some time, though, he eventually knew she was a familiar face, finally calling her his wife during an outing with his family.

Their son explained that both suffered from dementia to differing extents. As such, their family felt more comfortable with nurses ensuring they took their medicine on time.

Staff deeply moved by couple’s love

Ms Lin added that the couple would usually meet in the activity room on the first floor of the nursing home.

“I notice when they come downstairs, they would look for each other first and hold each other’s hand while chatting,” she said.

Touched by the sight, she noted that every day could be Valentine’s Day if one chose to love their partners like Mr Lachica and Mrs Lim.

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News, Mrs Lim shared more details about her long-lasting marriage with her husband.

She and her husband would listen to each other, and neither of them preferred to argue.

Both of them loved to cook together as well, with Mrs Lim making Nyonya dishes and Mr Lachica more well-versed in preparing meals from the Philippines, which is his hometown.

In addition to celebrating each other’s birthdays, they would prepare a feast for Christmas and Chinese New Year, sharing it with friends they had invited.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.