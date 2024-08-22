Elderly woman in Japan allegedly beats 91-year-old woman to death in elderly home after mistaking her as intruder

83-year-old allegedly beats 91-year-old woman to death in Japanese elderly home

Last August, an 83-year-old woman allegedly beat a 91-year-old woman to death inside an elderly home in Japan.

According to Nippon News Network, the woman, who also has mild dementia, denied the allegations.

While doing morning checks, an elderly home staff member discovered the 83-year-old woman inside the 91-year-old’s room. The staff member also found the latter with her face covered in bruises.

This prompted the facility to call the police, and the injured elder was rushed to the hospital. Although she was conscious during the conveyance, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Fukuoka TNC, authorities initially believed the woman had died of an illness.

Woman allegedly mistook 91-year-old for sleeping on her bed

After a careful investigation by police, the 83-year-old was arrested on Wednesday (21 Aug).

Police believe the 83-year-old mistakenly believed she was entering her own room, and became angry when she saw the 91-year-old sleeping in bed. She then allegedly struck the 91-year-old multiple times in the face and body.

According to KBC, police believe the beating caused the elderly woman’s blood pressure to rise rapidly, leading to cardiac tamponade — a condition characterised by excessive pressure on the heart.

The suspect denied the allegations. She told police that she simply pulled the victim’s arm after discovering the 91-year-old in what she believed was her bed, denying that she ever hit the victim.

Featured image adapted from Fukuoka TNC News and Bruce Tang on Unsplash. Picture on the right is for illustration purposes only.