Woman steals S$5,000 gold necklace from elderly man in Geylang after offering S$40 massage

Woman steals gold necklace worth S$5,000 from elderly man

On 31 July, a 63-year-old woman from Hong Kong stole a gold necklace valued at S$5,000 from a 76-year-old Singapore man after offering him massage services.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman, identified as Chen Ronghua (transliterated from Mandarin), met the victim while having lunch in Geylang around 1pm.

The man agreed to a S$40 massage, and they proceeded to a hotel on Lorong 20 Geylang.

The man removed his gold necklace and placed it in his bag before taking a shower in preparation for the massage.

Seizing the opportunity, Chen stole the necklace and fled the scene.

Thwarted by high hotel costs

Following the theft, Chen returned to her residence at Lorong 22 Geylang.

She packed the stolen necklace into a suitcase along with her personal belongings and headed for Changi Airport.

Chen had initially intended to stay at a nearby hotel before catching her flight back to Hong Kong the next day.

However, faced with hotel rates of at least S$250 per night, she could not afford the accommodation and decided to return to Geylang.

Pleads guilty to theft, fined S$5,000

Upon discovering that his gold necklace was missing, the victim promptly reported the theft to the police.

Authorities located and arrested Chen at her Geylang residence at 6.40pm the same day.

On Thursday (15 Aug), Chen pleaded guilty to theft.

She requested a fine rather than imprisonment, citing her need to return to Hong Kong for follow-up consultations and medication due to lung cancer and other medical conditions.

The judge, noting that the stolen necklace had been recovered, decided on a S$5,000 fine.

However, according to Shin Min Daily News, the Integrated Case Management System (ICMS) indicates that Chen failed to pay the fine and was subsequently sentenced to two weeks in jail.

Also read: Van driver arrested for biting traffic police officer after fleeing from routine check in Geylang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.