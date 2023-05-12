Elderly Johor Couple Stops By Roadside After Nearly Fainting From Heat, Police Escort Them Home

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Police Rescue Elderly Johor Couple Resting From The Heat

With the soaring temperatures these days, many of us are seeking shade during the blistering afternoons.

In Johor, Malaysia, Segamat Police who were patrolling the area chanced upon an elderly couple lying by the side of the road.

According to reports, they had been commuting on a motorcycle when they decided to take shelter.

Unable to stand the unbearable heat, the couple stopped their journey to have a rest.

Fortunately, police managed to rescue them in time and give them a ride home.

Elderly couple almost faints from the heat in Johor

In a Facebook post yesterday (11 May), Segamat Police shared about the incident that occurred at around 3.50pm on Wednesday (10 May).

According to them, local police officers who were patrolling along Jalan Segamat and Labis came across the resting couple lying down by the roadside.

While the elderly lady was seated on the grass with her legs sprawled, the elderly man appeared to be in a sorrier state.

Pictures showed him curled up on his side in the shade, as an officer stood watch.

The officers apparently found out that the couple had been on their way home to Kampung Tenang after settling some affairs in Segamat.

However, they had to make an “emergency stop” as they were feeling faint from the afternoon heat, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Thankfully, the police were at the right place, at the right time.

Local police escort elderly couple back home

As the couple was in no state to ride their motorcycle, one of the officers drove them home in the police car.

Meanwhile, another officer helped ride the couple’s motorcycle back to their home.

With the timely help of the patrolling officers, the couple was able to get home safe — and away from the heat.

Another picture showed an officer standing alongside the couple near a home, perhaps indicating that they escorted the pair all the way to their residence.

Stay alert in the heat

Kudos to the local police for locating and assisting the couple in their time of need.

We’re sure the couple was immensely grateful for their help. Segamat Police shared that they’re currently in good condition and simply need to rest.

In light of the recent hot weather, they also reminded the public to stay alert, especially with young children and seniors. These vulnerable groups should not be exposed to the hot weather and high temperatures.

MS News hopes that the couple is recuperating well from the incident. For the rest of us, be sure to hydrate and keep cool.

Featured image adapted from Polis Daerah Segamat on Facebook.