Elderly Man Hit By Car While Rushing Across Road In Sengkang, Limps Away From Scene

Driver Witnesses Car Hit Elderly Man In Sengkang, Uploads Video As Evidence

On Tuesday (20 Sep), a driver was in Sengkang when it began to pour heavily out of the blue.

Caught off guard by the sudden downpour, several pedestrians panicked and ran across the road even though the traffic light was in the cars’ favour.

As four people made their way across the traffic light, one of them, an elderly man, was struck by a blue car.

After a few moments, the man got up and limped off, even though he seemed to have been injured in the collision.

The driver who witnessed the accident decided to post the video online as the blue car was damaged, hoping that it might help as evidence.

Elderly man hit by car while rushing across road in Sengkang

According to the post on SG Road Vigilante‘s Facebook page, the incident took place at the junction of Compassvale Crescent and Compassvale Street at around 8.27am on Tuesday (20 Sep).

The dashcam recording shows three pedestrians and a cyclist crossing the road even though the light was red on their side.

Suddenly, a blue car rushes forward and is unable to avoid the elderly man in time, colliding with him. OP notes that the traffic light was green in favour of the car.

The other three people crossing the road stop for a moment, seemingly stunned by what just happened, before regaining their composure and rushing to the other side.

Following the collision, the driver of the blue car decides to stop at the other side of the junction to avoid blocking the road.

Meanwhile, after a few moments, the elderly man gets up and limps toward the pavement.

The man appears to be in visible pain but is able to walk.

He clearly does not wish to stay at the scene any longer and runs off even though OP honks at him to stop.

At no point does anyone, including the other pedestrians, help the man.

Driver hopes video will serve as evidence for blue car

According to the OP who shared the video, there was debris on the road from the damage to the blue car.

He hopes that the video will be able to serve as evidence for any damages the owner of the blue car might wish to claim.

Hopefully, the elderly man sought medical attention after the incident. This should also serve as a very important lesson for those of us who are tempted to jaywalk when the light is red.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.