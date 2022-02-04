79-Year-Old Elderly Man Lives In Yew Tee Forest For 33 Years

With how much of our lives have turned digital in recent years, the idea of going off-the-grid has become increasingly harder to imagine.

However, a 79-year-old man has been doing just that for the past 33 years, living in the forests of Sungei Tengah and surviving off porridge and farmed vegetables.

Though he chooses to live in the dense forest for most of his time, he would come into society regularly to earn money by peddling vegetables off his bicycle.

He has since relocated to a 1-room flat in Choa Chu Kang with the help of the authorities.

Elderly man lives in makeshift tent home in Yew Tee forest

Shin Min Daily News broke the story about the 79-year-old on 17 Jan, after tracking down the man’s whereabouts.

The elderly man was originally apprehended by the authorities for illegally peddling vegetables off his bicycle in Teck Whye.

After speaking to the man, Shin Min Daily found that he was actually living alone in the forested areas around Yew Tee.

He lives in a makeshift home, built with canvas and wooden sticks.

He also tends to a small vegetable farm and pond nearby.



In a separate report by The Straits Times (ST), it was revealed that he grew vegetables like chilli padi and pandan leaves.

Most of his meals consisted of porridge with preserved vegetables. He also cleaned with water from the pond and wore clothes donated by members of the public.

Authorities rehomed & provided job opportunity for elderly man

After his plight was shared on social media, authorities got in contact with the man to provide aid.

Shin Min Daily reports that the authorities managed to track down his relatives who lived in Bukit Panjang.

These relatives were then asked by authorities to provide temporary shelter for the man while a one-room rental flat was arranged for him.

The man was also offered a job as a gardener which pays about $1,200 per month.

He now lives in the rental flat and pays rent monthly.

Showed resilience to live alone for decades

While others view the man as someone who needs saving, he has shown that he is fully capable of living his own life over these years.

Without disturbing the peace, he has shown resilience and the ability to overcome adversity over the decades.

Hopefully, he is living in a more comfortable position and can eliminate some worries from his life.

