Elderly Uncle Selling Tissue In Lavender Receives Help From Welfare Groups

Recently, an elderly tissue seller in Lavender was seen tearing up after receiving a red packet or angbao from a group of volunteers.

Since then, many netizens have been curious to know more about him.

Mummy Yummy shared an update on the tissues seller on Facebook yesterday (26 Aug). The tissue seller is apparently 76-year-old Uncle Tan who has been receiving help from the Social Service Office (SSO) since 2018.

The elderly uncle who sells tissue also contributes to the church where he is socially active.

Social services help to assist elderly tissue seller

On Thursday (26 Aug), Mummy Yummy shed light on the story of Uncle Tan, the elderly man who sells tissue in Lavender.

He is usually spotted at the entrance of Lavender MRT station along the ICA Bridge leading to North Bridge Road.

Due to his situation, the SSO has been assisting Uncle Tan via the ComCare Long-Term Assistance or Public Assistance since March 2018.

Mummy Yummy added that they’ve been working with the SSO under the Vulnerable-in-Community (VIC) Network, conducting regular visits and checks on Uncle Tan to ensure his well-being.

Volunteers from the PeaceConnect seniors centre also help to clean his home and top up his groceries.

Elderly tissue seller uncle is an active church member

Due to his old age, Uncle Tan’s plight caught the attention of MP Denise Phua who has apparently visited him herself.

She even offered to buy Uncle Tan’s stocks daily in an attempt to stop him from peddling.

However, Uncle Tan seems persistent as he wants to earn some money to donate to his church. Furthermore, he explained that he can meet more people and introduce them to the religion.

Selling tissue also helps the elderly man relieve the boredom from staying at home.

Kudos to volunteers for looking out for those in need

Uncle Tan’s devotion is admirable and deserves our commendation. Selling tissue by the street is certainly not easy, especially considering his advanced age.

Thank you to Mummy Yummy as well as other social services for looking out for those in need like Uncle Tan.

For members of the public who come across similar situations, do contact the nearest SSO for assistance.

