‘I’m sick!’: Elderly woman in China causes scene on plane after young lady refused to switch seats

Elderly woman in China causes scene on plane

An elderly woman in China caused a scene on a plane after a young woman refused to give up her window seat.

Despite the young lady’s adamant refusal, the elderly woman continued shouting, cursing, and even making threats.

Following the video’s virality, netizens expressed their dismay about how the cabin crew handled the incident, arguing that the elderly woman should have been removed from the flight.

Elderly woman claimed to be sick

According to Sing Tao Daily, the video went viral on social media on Sunday evening (3o June). It is unknown when or where exactly the video was taken.

A woman, who appeared to be in her 60s, was arguing with a young female passenger, who was filming the incident, and accusing her of refusing to give up her window seat.

The young lady questioned why she should give up her seat just because she was young.

“You have to switch seats with me, I’m sick,” the elderly woman replied as flight attendants pulled her away from the videographer.

An elderly man believed to be the old woman’s companion also stood up behind the videographer and began scolding her.

As the flight attendants continued to pull the elderly woman away, she shouted, “I’m old, you can’t detain me.”

She also threatened the young lady, saying, “The mentally ill person in my family is in the back, he will definitely beat you.”

Netizens displeased by crew’s lack of action

The video caused a stir online, with netizens accusing the elderly woman of taking advantage of her age.

Some argued that society’s blind respect for the elderly has encouraged bad behaviour in older people.

Many have also expressed dismay at how the airline handled the incident.

They noted that the disruptive elderly woman was merely relocated and that the crew did not call security to escort her out of the cabin.

