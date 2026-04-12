Elderly woman claims nephew withheld S$118K savings meant for safekeeping, files police report

Elderly woman seeks help after nephew refuses to give back S$118,000 she had given him for safekeeping

An 82-year-old woman in Thailand has sought help from authorities after her nephew allegedly refused to return around THB3.1 million (S$118,000) that she had entrusted to him for safekeeping.

According to Amarin News, the Rayong-based woman needed the money to pay for her husband’s funeral but was unable to access the full amount.

Nephew allegedly goes back on promise

The woman said her nephew had offered to hold her savings in Oct 2025, citing concerns that elderly individuals are often targeted by scammers.

Trusting him, she handed over her life savings, which she had accumulated with her late husband, a former overseas security guard.

However, when she later asked for the money, she was reportedly given only THB500,000 (about S$19,600).

She also claimed that her nephew questioned whether the monthly elderly allowance she receives from the government was sufficient.

Allowance insufficient for needs

The allowance amount depends on the age of the individual. As someone aged between 80 and 89, the woman receives a government allowance of around THB800 (S$31) per month.

She said her nephew had initially promised that she could access the funds whenever needed, but allegedly failed to honour that agreement.

Unable to resolve the matter, the woman has since filed a police report in hopes of recovering her savings.

She also made a public appeal, urging her nephew to return the money.

Also read: Elderly woman in M’sia ends up living alone, forced to find job after 3 sons get jailed



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Featured image adapted from AmarinTV.