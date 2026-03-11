Elderly woman in M’sia ends up living alone, forced to find job after 3 sons get jailed

Elderly woman lives alone after sons were jailed due to drugs

A 60-year-old woman has been left to fend for herself in Gurun, Kedah, Malaysia, after her three sons were jailed for drug-related offences.

Apart from living alone, the elderly woman had to seek employment despite her age.

Three sons jailed for same charges

Officers from the National Anti-Drug Agency’s (AADK) Kuala Muda branch visited the woman at her residence on Tuesday (10 Mar).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (11 Mar), the agency revealed that two of the woman’s sons had just finished serving their sentence under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug-related offences.

Meanwhile, her third son remains in prison for the same charges.

Elderly woman lives alone in dilapidated home

The post lamented that the elderly woman will celebrate another Hari Raya filled with sadness.

The AADK officers have been monitoring the family for years, but their situation has barely improved.

Fortunately, the family’s home, which had previously been on the verge of collapse, has seen some basic repairs.

Featured image adapted from AADK Daerah Kuala Muda on Facebook