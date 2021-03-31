Monthly Electricity Bills For Singapore Households To Increase By 8.6%

After months of work from home (WFH), we’ve probably adjusted to the higher utility bills, and made necessary trade-offs to adapt to it.

But the challenge seems to be growing, as SP Group shared the projected increase in electricity bills for the coming months.

With increases of up to $7.90 each month for HDB households, you might want to watch your daily energy consumption even more closely.

Monthly electricity bills to increase by 8.6%

According to SP Group’s media release today (31 Mar), electricity tariffs will increase by 8.6% across all households between April and June 2021.

The percentage translates to an increase of 24.13 cents per kWh, including the Goods & Services Tax (GST).

What this means is that a 4-room HDB flat will report an average $5.62 increase in electricity bills per month, while an executive flat will record $7.90.

The prices are higher for private properties, with bungalows likely to experience an average $34.54 rise in monthly electricity bills.

Of course, the rate will only apply from 1 Apr to 30 Jun, so households can look out for any changes thereafter.

Increase due to higher cost of producing electricity

As many would have guessed by now, the increase in prices is due to the higher cost of fuel to produce electricity, explains SP Group.

Since such phenomena aren’t new, we can expect prices to change again after the April to June period ends.

This is especially because SP Group reviews the prices quarterly, in accordance to the Energy Market Authority’s (EMA) guidelines.

Don’t be shocked by higher prices

Now that we’ve given you a heads up, perhaps you’d want to be more mindful of the amount of electricity you use daily.

Especially with WFH being the new norm, you wouldn’t want to incur very high bills just from working.

In the end, perhaps returning to the office more often isn’t such a bad idea after all.

