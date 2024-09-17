S’poreans may need to apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation when travelling to Thailand from Dec 2024

Singaporeans may be required to apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation for Thailand trips starting Dec 2024

From December 2024, Singaporeans planning trips to Thailand may have to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before their travels.

Although Singaporeans enjoy visa-free entry into Thailand thanks to the country’s powerful passport, the Thai Government recently announced a new ETA requirement for visa-exempt travellers.

Citizens from 93 countries have visa-free travel into Thailand, including those from Singapore, India, and China.

ETA required for visa-exempt countries

While visa-free travel remains in place for 93 countries, Thailand will require an approved ETA before arrival. ETAs are akin to pre-arrival registration and are separate from e-Visas.

The system will be rolled out in phases, starting with a pilot launch on 1 Dec 2024, and full implementation by June 2025, according to corporate immigration law firm BAL’s website.

It will be integrated with the e-Visa application portal.

Singaporeans will need to apply for the ETA online, free of charge, prior to each entry into Thailand.

Once approved, travellers can use a QR code at automated immigration gates, with the ETA valid for up to 60 days, and extendable for another 30 days.

ETA system promote tourism and enhance security

The Thai Government introduced the ETA system as part of its efforts to promote tourism and stimulate the economy, according to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Additionally, the system aims to enhance security by screening and tracking foreigners entering Thailand.

Nationals from Malaysia, Cambodia, and Laos will remain exempt from both the ETA and visa requirements.

As other countries such as the United Kingdom and Japan plan to roll out similar systems for visa-exempt travellers, Singaporeans should be prepared for these changes when travelling in the near future.

