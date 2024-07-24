S’pore passport ranked most powerful in the world, outperforms previous title-holders

Singapore ranked most powerful passport in the world

In its latest ranking published on Tuesday (23 July), the Henley Passport Index dubbed the Singapore passport the world’s most powerful, with visa-free entry to 195 countries.

According to Henley & Partners, the Passport Index is based on “exclusive” data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) — the world’s largest travel information database.

The data is further vetted by the Henley & Partners’ research team to produce an accurate ranking.

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 possible travel destinations to allow for more reliable information.

Ranking based on exclusive data

Five countries came in after Singapore in the rankings, sharing 2nd place with visa entry to 192 destinations. They are:

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Spain

According to a press release by Henley & Partners, the five countries previously shared the top spot with the Little Red Dot, with visa-free entry to 194 destinations based on data released in January.

South Korea was joint 3rd with six other nations in the latest index, while the United Kingdom and the United States sat in 4th and 8th place respectively.

Malaysia emerged 12th in the ranking with visa-free entry to 182 destinations.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan came in last in the ranking with visa free entry to 26 out of 227 destinations.

Interestingly, China was one of the biggest climbers of the Index since 2014, jumping 24 spots from 83rd place to 59th place over the last decade.

