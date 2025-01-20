Elephant knocks down 5 people at fair in Thailand, animal brought in illegally to beg for money

Elephant knocks down people at fair in Thailand after being startled by fireworks

On Saturday night (Jan 18), an elephant went berserk and knocked down five people after it was brought into a fair in Nong Bua Lamphu, a province in Thailand.

According to The Nation, the elephant was brought illegally to the province’s Red Cross fair to beg for money for its owner. However, it was later startled by the sound of fireworks and went berserk.

Frightened elephant knocks down 5 people, including mother & daughter

The incident occurred during the opening ceremony at the King Naresuan Stadium, where fireworks were lit to mark the occasion.

Startled by the noise, the elephant, named Plai Khun Thong, bolted through the crowd, knocking down a mother and daughter and injuring three others.

A video captured by a local resident, identified by her Facebook name, Picky Phurada, showed the elephant stepping over the mother and daughter as a mahout struggled to control it.

Another mahout rushed to help the fallen pair, while attendees fled to avoid the distressed animal.

The five victims were rushed to the provincial hospital, treated for minor injuries, and discharged shortly after.

Witnesses told police the elephant had been herded into the fairgrounds earlier in the day to solicit donations, despite warnings from officials.

Authorities locate elephant

District officials and police tracked the elephant to Ban Na Kae village, about 2km from the fair. It was transported to the Mueang Police Station on a six-wheel truck as legal proceedings began against its owner, identified as Mr Ratanachai.

Governor Surasak Aksornkul confirmed that officials had instructed the owner to remove the elephant earlier in the day, citing safety concerns. However, the owner defied the order and brought the animal back to the fairgrounds that evening.

Owner faces legal action

An official from the Nong Bua Lamphu Livestock Development Office, Mr Dejsuwan Srihom, filed a formal complaint against Mr Ratanachai for moving the elephant without authorization from the livestock office. The offence carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and/or a fine of 20,000 baht (S$795).

In his defence, Mr Ratanachai claimed that Plai Khun Thong was typically tame and unafraid of loud noises, which is why he decided to bring it to the event.

The five injured individuals have also lodged complaints with the police.

