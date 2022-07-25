Elon Musk Accused Of Affair With Google Co-Founder’s Wife, Denies Allegations

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Reportedly Severed Ties With Elon Musk After Affair Allegation

Although he’s the world’s richest man, tech entrepreneur and investor Elon Musk is also known for his colourful dating history with various women.

Wall Street Journal published a report stating Musk had had “a brief affair” with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan.

The report stated that after Brin found out about the affair, he filed for divorce and apparently ordered his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.

Elon has denied the report’s details on Twitter.

Google co-founder allegedly severs friendship with Elon Musk

According to the report, Musk had an affair with Shanahan in December in Miami.

At the time, Brin and Shanahan were apparently separated, though lived together, the New York Post reported.

And after learning about what transpired, Brin, who has a two-year-old daughter with Shanahan, filed for divorce and severed his friendship with Musk.

Wall Street Journal did not confirm if Brin did sell his investments in Musk’s companies.

Elon Musk denies having affair with Google co-founder’s wife

However, Musk has gone on Twitter, his favourite social media website, to deny the report’s contents.

“Sergey and I are friends,” he said, and also denied having anything romantic with his wife in the tweet.

Brin and Shanahan have not responded to media requests for comment.

Elon Musk’s colourful history

This latest news comes weeks after Elon’s father, Errol Musk, admitted to having two children with his stepdaughter, who’s also Elon’s stepsister.

The father and son reportedly fell out over the revelation when the first child was born in 2017.

Elon himself is the father of 10 children, five of them with Justine Wilson, two with singer Grimes, and another two with Shivon Zilis, who works at Neuralink.

Musk is a co-founder at Neuralink.

Another son with Wilson, who he divorced in 2008, passed away from sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks.

A messy situation

Musk and Brin go way back, the latter having invested in Tesla when it was facing financial difficulties in 2008.

It would be regrettable if such a long friendship were to be ruined because of entanglements.

