Hospital employee in Thailand steals 5 ventilators, total losses estimated to be up to S$98K

Hospital employee wanted by Thai police for stealing 5 ventilators to sell to black market

A 30-year-old hospital employee in Loei, Thailand, is wanted by police for allegedly stealing five ventilators from a local hospital.

According to Channel 7, the theft is estimated to have caused losses of more than 2,000,000 baht (S$79,000).

Resident finds abandoned ventilator stands

On Tuesday (17 March), a 17-year-old resident discovered several ventilator stands submerged in a river near Khon Daeng Bridge while fishing.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Khiri Tham Rescue Foundation and officials from Loei Hospital later retrieved the stands from the water.

However, the ventilator units themselves were missing.

Reports stated that each ventilator is valued between 300,000 and 500,000 baht (S$11,800 to S$19,700).

Total losses for the five machines could reach up to 2.5 million baht (S$98,000).

Suspect identified as hospital employee

Following investigations, police identified the suspect as a 30-year-old Loei Hospital employee named Chinawat (name transliterated from Thai).

He is also suspected of stealing other medical equipment, including high-flow oxygen machines and infusion pumps.

Authorities said the thefts may have started as early as late 2025.

Total losses linked to the suspect are estimated at around 7,245,700 baht (S$286,000).

Equipment allegedly sold on black market

CCTV footage reportedly captured the suspect’s actions and is being used as key evidence.

Police believe the stolen equipment was sold on the black market in Bangkok and Khon Kaen.

A summons has been issued for the suspect to assist with investigations.

Also read: Man steals gold medal from deity statue in Taiwan temple while pretending to offer prayers

