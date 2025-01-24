Employer in M’sia donates S$15K to help employee cover father’s surgery

Employee moved by company’s S$15K donation to help with father’s surgery

An employee in Malaysia was overwhelmed with gratitude when her company donated RM50,000 (S$15,000) to help with her father’s surgery.

The employee, Shareena, posted on Threads earlier this month, sharing that her father had been diagnosed with a tumour in 2018. The tumour was apparently the size of a tennis ball.

In addition to the tumour, Shareena also shared that her father suffered from heart issues, which required urgent surgeries.

Employee sought S$15K for father’s tumour surgery

In the thread, Shareena shared that even though the father’s heart surgery went well, her family struggled to raise the money needed for the subsequent tumour surgery.

“We didn’t have that kind of money,” she said.

Shareena also said that waiting two years at a public hospital wasn’t an option as he wouldn’t survive that long.

Her father apparently took up a job and reached out to friends for assistance, but was still unable to raise enough money to cover the surgery costs.

Shareena then told her father about her company’s emergency relief fund, but he refused, claiming someone else probably needed it more than him.

Despite her father’s refusal, Shareena sent an email to her company. The company eventually responded and asked Shareena to provide further details and documents, such as bills, letters, and diagnoses.

Company helped with surgery fee, but father died during procedure

After sending the company a detailed email, she received approval to utilise the S$15,000 emergency relief fund for her father’s surgery.

“I couldn’t believe it. For the first time in months, I had hope,” she remarked in the post.

According to Shareena, the surgery was scheduled for 2 May. Unfortunately, her father passed away during the procedure.

Despite the loss of her father, Shareena was grateful for her employer’s kindness and compassion.

“I lost him that day. But what my company did for us changed my life,” she wrote. “Thank you. You made me believe in kindness again.”

Ending her post, Shareena shared a photo of her father and said:

I still miss you every day.

Netizens praised company for kindness

The post has since gone viral, amassing over 2,200 likes at the time of this article.

Many netizens were saddened by Shareena’s story, with one commenting that she cried while reading it.

Others asked about the company’s name, noting it deserved recognition for its kindness.

Another netizen offered condolences to Shareena and mentioned that it’s fortunate for her to be working with kind-hearted people.

