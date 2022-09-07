Empty Stalls Spotted At S$40M Yishun Kopitiam, S’poreans Wonder Where Vendors Went

Empty Stalls Spotted At Yishun Kopitiam Following S$40M Sale

Kopitiams are part of the fabric of Singaporean society — offering affordable food, communal gathering spots and a place for the elderly to unwind.

But recently, they’ve been undergoing a wave of change as multi-million dollar deals saw sudden exchanges of ownership.

Following a S$40 million sale in July, several stalls at a kopitiam in Yishun appear to have been vacated, leaving foodies wondering where the vendors have disappeared to.

While some netizens theorised that this might be because of a renovation, one of the stalls has declared that they will be relocating to a nearby location.

5 stalls at Yishun kopitiam appear vacant

On 5 Sep, a Facebook user uploaded pictures of several empty stalls at a coffee shop at Block 848 Yishun Street 81.

The OP shared that at least five stalls seem to have vacated the premises.

The stalls include the following:

Chicken rice stall

Claypot and herbal soup stall

Hainan Zai stall

Western stall

Popiah stall

Only the Hainan Zai stall has announced that they will move to the coffee shop at Block 807 Yishun Ring Road. Their first day of operations there is apparently today (7 Sep).

The rest of the vendors have yet to announce their next moves, leaving customers in the lurch as they wonder if the stalls have relocated too or closed permanently.

According to the OP, the min jiang kueh stall and the BBQ stingray stall will remain.

Stalls may be empty due to upcoming renovation

Though the sight may be shocking, the OP speculates that the stalls may be empty as the entire kopitiam will be closed sometime between the middle and end of September for renovations.

The OP is also unsure if all the stalls will be moving out as some were still operating as of Monday (5 Sep).

MS News will keep tabs on the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Facebook.