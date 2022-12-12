England & Man City Teammates Adopt Qatar Stray Cat, It’s Now Heading To UK With Them

England Teammates Kyle Walker & John Stones Adopt Dave The Cat

After a crushing defeat by France in the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, England’s players are heading home.

But Manchester City teammates Kyle Walker and John Stones are not leaving empty-handed.

Having befriended a stray tabby affectionately known as Dave during their stay in Qatar, the duo is now adopting it, reported The Guardian.

England teammates decide to adopt Qatar stray cat

Dave the cat, who resided at England’s Al-Wakrah training base in Qatar, became the team’s unofficial World Cup mascot during the tournament.

Throughout the World Cup, the English players fed and befriended the stray feline.

According to The Guardian, it was Mr Stones who gave him the now-famous name Dave.

And when he and Mr Walker left their training base on Sunday (11 Dec), they decided they could not leave Dave behind.

While they have yet to sort out who will be taking Dave home, the pair has adopted the tabby.

On Sunday (11 Dec), Dave was transported to a local veterinary clinic for tests and vaccinations.

He will then be quarantined for four months before heading to Manchester City, or to the care of Mr Stones or Mr Walker.

Dave came up to them on their first day in Qatar

In an Instagram video shared last week, the England team said Dave was a popular resident at their camp.

Mr Stones said that on the first day they got to Qatar, Dave came up to him and Mr Walker as they were sitting at a table.

Since that day, he would sit there waiting for his food every night.

Mr Stones shared that their furry new friend was even getting a little picky and did not finish his food one day.

“He was there one day so we’ve just adopted him, me and Stonesy,” said Walker.

He went on to say, “Some people really don’t like the cat, but I love him.”

