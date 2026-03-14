ENHYPEN fans in S’pore send protest trucks to Seoul agency after Heeseung’s exit from group

ENGENEs in Singapore send protest trucks to HYBE building in Seoul after announcement of Heeseung’s exit

Belift Lab, the label for K-pop group ENHYPEN and a subsidiary of South Korean entertainment agency HYBE, has announced that member Lee Hee-seung, known mononymously as Heeseung, will be leaving the group to release a solo album.

Following the sudden announcement, fans of ENHYPEN (known as ENGENEs) in Singapore have sent trucks to the headquarters of HYBE in Seoul to protest the decision.

HYBE is also one of the ‘Big 4’ K-pop agencies in K-pop, boasting numerous famous groups such as BTS and LE SSERAFIM in their stable.

Protest trucks arrive at HYBE HQ in Seoul

On 11 March, a protest truck arrived at HYBE’s headquarters with an LED board displaying the message:

We stand by you, ENHYPEN is always 7. Love, Singapore Engenes.

Pictures of the trucks outside the HYBE building were shared in a post on X by user @jyshnk.

The same user uploaded more images of the trucks on 12 March, indicating that the vehicles were stationed there for a second day.

Agency says Heeseung will focus on solo career

In a statement released on 10 March, Belift Lab said that after extensive discussions, it “became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision”, which the company respects.

“As such, Heeseung will be parting ways with ENHYPEN, and ENHYPEN will continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members,” the statement continued.

They also announced that Heeseung will be preparing to release a solo album under the company.

In a handwritten letter to fans, Heeseung also said that his six years with the group were “filled with memories” that were “precious and beyond words”.

He also apologised, acknowledging the feelings of surprise and concern the announcement may have brought for ENGENEs.

The group also released a joint letter on their X account, stating that they “respect and support Heeseung’s choice”, and look forward to “grow even more in the future”.

Calls for Heeseung to remain in group

Following the announcement, fans have launched a petition on Change.org, calling for Heeseung to remain in ENHYPEN while still pursuing solo work.

The petition has garnered more than 1.5 million signatures.

In the petition, fans described Heeseung as an “essential part” of the group’s identity.

Fans also said they “hope the company will reconsider this decision and pursue a path that allows Heeseung’s solo artistry to flourish without separating him from the group”.

Fans shocked by sudden announcement

ENGENEs have been left shocked by the announcement, given that the group is in the midst of multiple activities.

Belift Lab previously issued an apology to ENGENEs after a a video call event scheduled for 10 March was postponed two hours before its scheduled time.

The group is also set to perform on 14 March at the ‘Hello Melbourne’ music festival in Australia.

Formed in 2020 through the survival show I-Land, ENHYPEN has amassed a large following worldwide, with songs ‘Bite Me’, ‘Fever’, and ‘Drunk-dazed’ garnering more than 400 million streams each on Spotify.

ENHYPEN had recently travelled to Singapore for their ‘Walk the Line’ world tour in Oct 2025.

Also read: Edwin Tong watched ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ before SM Universe opening, urges parents to support kids’ creative dreams

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Featured image adapted from @jyshnk on X and X.