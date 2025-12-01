S’pore gym user shares nasty encounter with ‘entitled’ gym-goer, asks how others would react

S’pore gym-goer calls out ‘entitled’ man who kicked stool and glared at him during cooldown

What was meant to be a simple cooldown session at the gym turned unexpectedly tense for one user, who took to Reddit to vent about an “entitled” gym-goer who allegedly kicked a stool and acted aggressively over equipment.

Cooldown turns into awkward standoff

In a recent post on r/askSingapore, the original poster (OP) shared that they were setting up for a cooldown using resistance bands when they noticed a man sitting at a rowing machine, scrolling on his phone.

Thinking that the man was using the rowing machine, the OP moved a nearby stool to start their cooldown at the common pull-up bar.

That’s when things escalated. The man allegedly stood up, kicked the stool back into place, and glared intensely at the OP.

Attempts to clarify the situation went nowhere.

When the OP moved the stool again, while assuming that the man was heading for the punching bag, the man allegedly turned aggressive and said, “Want to shift it back for me?”

The OP wrote, “Had he just said he was using the pull-up bar, I wouldn’t have moved it at all.”

“The past me before marriage and kids would’ve started an altercation,” they added. “I know my reaction was the right choice, but it still feels indignant to let these idiots get away with their entitled ways.”

Netizens praise OP for staying calm

The post quickly drew attention online, with fellow Redditors giving their take on how the OP handled the situation.

One commenter called the OP “mature and sensible” for avoiding an unnecessary altercation.

Another suggested reporting the man to gym staff so he could be banned for violating basic gym etiquette.

Some felt it may have been a simple miscommunication and praised the OP for removing themselves from the situation.

Another netizen said that “sometimes the best ‘win’ at the gym is finishing your workout without getting dragged into drama”.

According to ActiveSG, users should observe the following gym etiquette:

Bring a personal towel for hygiene

Wipe down equipment after use

Do not “reserve” machines; let others use them if you’re resting

Limit time on cardio machines to 30 minutes when others are waiting

