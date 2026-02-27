English Premier League set to launch own streaming service in Singapore

English Premier League to debut streaming service in Singapore

Football fanatics in Singapore will no longer require a middleman to catch live English Premier League (EPL) action.

Come next season, the EPL is set to launch its own streaming service in Singapore, marking a major shift in how matches are broadcast locally.

EPL chief executive Richard Masters announced the move at the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit in London on Thursday (26 Feb).

Premier League Plus to roll out for 2026–27 season

According to CNA, the new service, called Premier League Plus, will be available in Singapore for the 2026–27 season. It is expected to launch in August 2026 ahead of the new campaign.

Mr Masters said the league is looking to build its own customer base through the platform.

This will also allow them to delve into areas like promotion and pricing, The Guardian reported.

The chief executive described the move as a “long, considered process”, adding that this is the first time the Premier League will go direct-to-consumer with its own streaming offering.

Apart from allowing fans to watch all 380 matches in a season, the new app will provide additional shoulder content and a 24/7 dedicated channel, as reported by The Athletic.

Developed in partnership with StarHub

The service has been developed in partnership with StarHub, the league’s existing broadcast rights holder in Singapore.

In response to CNA queries, StarHub noted that Premier League Plus will complement its current coverage of the league. Fans will continue to enjoy live EPL matches on StarHub’s platforms under its existing six-year agreement.

The telco company said it is “working closely with the Premier League on this collaborative trial”, in a separate statement to The Straits Times.

However, details such as pricing and subscription plans have yet to be confirmed.

Could pave the way for global expansion

“Will it be replicable elsewhere? That’s what we’re going to find out,” Mr Masters said in the announcement.

The move could signal a shift away from the decades-old model of relying solely on broadcasters, potentially reshaping how fans access Premier League content in the future.

