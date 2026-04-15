Eta Aquarids ‘shooting stars’ to peak in S’pore on 6 & 7 May, visible from 20 April to 21 May

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The best viewing time is after 1am, and no special equipment is needed.

By - 15 Apr 2026, 5:05 pm

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Eta Aquarids meteor shower to light up Singapore skies from 20 April to 21 May, peaks in early May

Stargazers in Singapore will soon be in for a celestial treat as the Eta Aquarids meteor shower returns from 20 April to 21 May, with peak activity expected on the night of 6 to 7 May.

The annual meteor shower, linked to debris from Halley’s Comet, is known for its fast-moving meteors that streak across the night sky.

Travelling at speeds of about 65km per second, these meteors can leave behind glowing trails, or “trains”, that linger for several seconds or even minutes.

Source: Astrotourism WA., for illustration purposes only

Up to 10 meteors per hour during peak

According to The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore, observers may spot up to 10 meteors per hour during peak activity.

The best time to catch the meteor shower is after 1am, when its radiant point near the constellation Aquarius rises higher in the sky, improving visibility.

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through trails of debris left behind by comets or asteroids.

Source: Colin Legg, for illustration purposes only

In this case, the Eta Aquarids are formed from remnants of Halley’s Comet, which disintegrate in Earth’s atmosphere and create the bright streaks commonly referred to as “shooting stars”.

Best places to view in Singapore

For the best viewing experience, stargazers are encouraged to head to darker areas away from city lights, such as parks, beaches, reservoirs, and open spaces.

No special equipment is required, as the meteor shower will be visible to the naked eye.

Source: Unsplash, for illustration purposes only

However, visibility may be affected by weather conditions and cloud cover. Singapore’s frequent cloud cover can limit sightings, so clear skies will offer the best chance of spotting meteors.

A waning gibbous moon is also expected to rise around midnight during the peak period, which may wash out fainter meteors.

While The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore will not be holding a dedicated viewing session for the meteor shower, astronomy enthusiasts can still attend its regular Friday stargazing sessions, where telescopes are available to observe stars and planets.

Also read: Lyrids meteor shower to streak across S’pore skies from 17 to 26 April, visible to the naked eye

Lyrids meteor shower to streak across S’pore skies from 17 to 26 April, visible to the naked eye

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Featured image adapted from davidhoffmannphotography from Getty Images Pro on Canva, for illustration purposes only.

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Prudence Lim
Prudence Lim
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