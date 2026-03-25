Racer Ethan Brown to be first S’porean to race in ADAC GT Masters

Ethan Brown set to race in ADAC GT Masters in Europe, first Singaporean to do so

Ethan Brown will become the first Singaporean driver to compete in the ADAC GT Masters, one of Europe’s top GT3 championships.

This is after finishing an impressive 2nd in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series in 2025.

The 21-year-old will be joining Germany-based Engstler Motorsport for the 2026 season.

First Singaporean to compete in ADAC GT Masters

In a media release posted on his website, Brown stated how excited he is about joining Engstler Motorsport and participating in the ADAC GT Masters.

“It’s a big step forward in my career, and I’m ready to embrace the challenge,” he said.

For the upcoming season, Brown will be driving the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, competing in rounds across Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Step up after impressive 2025 season

During his rookie season, Brown finished second in Super Trofeo Asia and was selected in the Lamborghini Young Driver Programme.

This had not gone unnoticed by Engstler Motorsport Team Manager Laura Weigmann, who welcomed the young driver to the team.

“We are delighted to have Ethan on board for the 2026 ADAC GT Masters season,” Weigmann said.

She noted that his progress has been impressive and that his achievements to date are a sign of his potential.

Weigmann added: “We believe this championship will be an important step in his continued development.”

Debut for the 2026 season

Brown will start his campaign with pre-season testing on 15 April at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Round 1 will officially commence at the same track on 24 April.

The next few rounds will have drivers compete in other iconic circuits such as Zandvoort in the Netherlands and Nurburgring in Germany.

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Featured image adapted from Ethan Brown (left) and ADAC GT Masters (right).