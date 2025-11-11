EWL experiences brief delay on 11 Nov afternoon, station board shows 25-min delay due to track point fault

Track point fault on 11 Nov causes brief delay on EWL

Commuters on the East-West Line (EWL) faced “longer waiting times” on Tuesday (11 Nov) afternoon due to a track point fault.

Notice boards at stations indicated that the delay affected service between Tanah Merah and Pasir Ris stations.

MS News understands that normal train operations resumed before 6.21pm.

Commuters advised to factor in up to 25 additional minutes to commute

Bryan Yeo, 25, told MS News that he noticed the delay displayed on the signboard at Changi Airport MRT station at about 4.15pm.

Commuters travelling between Tanah Merah and Pasir Ris stations were advised to factor in 15 additional minutes to their commutes.

By 4.30pm, the waiting time reportedly increased to 25 minutes, with several commuters reporting no train movement at Pasir Ris at about 4.45pm.

One Redditor claimed they were told to alight at Tampines station and said there was no train service at Pasir Ris.

Another Redditor who took a train from Tampines to Pasir Ris claimed they were “stuck in the middle of the track”.

Checks by MS News showed that train operations had resumed by 6.21pm.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information.

Featured image courtesy of Bryan Yeo and u/jlrtnn on Reddit.