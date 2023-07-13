Expo Furniture Sale Has Free King-Sized Mattresses, Here’s How To Snag One For Your Crib

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

The Big Furniture Fair Has Big Discounts On Mattresses, Sofas & More

As everyone knows, buying a home is a huge financial commitment – and furnishing it won’t exactly be gentle on your bank account either.

Thankfully, there are events like The Big Furniture Fair by My Home International that can help take the strain off your wallet thanks to discounts and other offers.

Besides scoring furniture at a steal, you also have the chance to bring home cool prizes like a king-sized mattress, which would make the perfect addition to your new bedroom.

Keep scrolling to see what to expect at the fair, which is happening from 15 to 23 July at the Singapore Expo.

Discounts of up to 80% at The Big Furniture Fair

When buying furniture on a budget, most people might have to give up on certain preferences – be it in terms of form or function – to ensure that they can spend within their means.

However, with every shopper’s favourite four-letter S-word (we’re talking about “sale”, of course) it’s possible to score the item of your dreams without fainting at the sight of your credit card bill at the end of the month.

The Big Furniture Fair is where you’ll find sofas, mattresses, dining sets, and more at up to 80% off.

If you can’t go a night without sitting in front of the TV to catch up on the latest hit show, the Anton Recliner Sofa from Novena might just be that ‘shut-up-and-take-my-money’ product for you.

This multifunctional couch doesn’t just recline into a more comfortable position. It also comes with two cupholders for drinks and a console box for easy storage of small things like snacks and other knick-knacks.

Now you can enjoy premium cinema seating without having to splurge on tickets or even leave your home.

If you’re in the market for a new bed, a queen-sized pocketed spring mattress and storage bed set from Magic Koil is going for just S$999 (U.P. S$2,798) at the Expo sale.

Each spring is individually encased in a barrel pocket, allowing the mattress to provide better support as it can mould almost perfectly to the contours of your body.

If a lack of space is a concern in your new crib, the storage bed frame is the answer to all your prayers as the lid can be lifted up via a hydraulic mechanism to reveal loads of room to store spare sheets and pillows.

Water features that add a zen touch to your crib

As important as practical furniture like beds and sofas are, decorative elements can really make or break the vibe of a home.

With our busy and hectic lives, it’s important to be able to come home to our own personal sanctuary where we can relax and unwind.

It’s actually pretty easy to make your humble abode feel like you’re stepping into a luxury resort spa. One way is by adding a stone water feature, a staple in such establishments.

Nothing soothes the mind and relieves stress quite like the sound of gently trickling water – there’s a reason videos of stream and river sounds have millions of views on YouTube.

No need to debate whether such installations are a want or a need, as landscaping company Fukai is offering them at up to 50% off, so you can fit one into your budget.

Aside from furniture essentials and additional decor, here are the vendors and their respective deals that you can find at the event:

Slumberland – mattresses at up to 50% off

Curtain K – double-pleated night curtains at S$4 per sq ft

Happie – water purifiers from S$799

Hera Bathroom – S$100 off bathtubs

Master Digital Lock – digital door locks from S$599

Secret Furnishing – blinds from S$5 per sq ft

Zinus – mattresses at up to 50% off

Additionally, interior design firm Rezt n Relax is offering free lifetime service for any repairs, rectifications or maintenance that’s covered under their terms and conditions, giving you a peace of mind that’s priceless.

Win king-sized mattress & other prizes at The Big Furniture Fair

If there’s something Singaporeans love more than sales, it’s the F-word – freebies.

Walking away with a whole king-sized mattress completely free of charge may sound too good to be true, but it’s completely possible at The Big Furniture Fair.

Before heading to the fair, register your details here. Then, once you’re there, sit down for a consultation with at least two interior designers and one furnishing exhibitor for a minimum of 30 minutes each.

This will put you in the running to win the grand prize – a Zinus 14” Cool King Size Mattress and bed frame worth S$3,549.

Second prize is a Zinus Thompson 3 Seater Sofa with two side tables worth a total of S$1,228 – that’s your living room pretty much settled.

Even if you don’t win anything, at least the consultations will leave you with a clearer understanding of what you want for your dream home and who you can engage to achieve it.

Alternatively, every S$100 you spend at the furniture fair entitles you to a chance at a lucky draw, which also has a king-sized mattress as well as S$3,000 in cash up for grabs.

Now that you more or less know what to expect, here’s how you can get to the event:



The Big Furniture Fair 2023

Address: Expo Hall 6B, 6 Expo Drive

Dates: 15 – 23 July

Time: 12pm – 10pm

Nearest MRT station: Expo

Admission is free, so drop by if you’re in need of interior design inspo, advice or services by the pros.

For more information, visit My Home International’s official website here and follow them on Facebook or Instagram to keep up with the latest updates.

Stick to your furnishing budget with ease

Finally getting to furnish and decorate your very own place sounds very exciting, but it can also be stressful if you have limited funds and space to work with.

By scoring the right deals and speaking to the right experts, you’ll be able to find ways to accommodate your budget and home size while also getting as close as possible to achieving the abode of your dreams.

And of course, it doesn’t hurt if there’s a chance to snag prizes that make the experience extra special.

Featured image adapted from Zinus and courtesy of My Home International.