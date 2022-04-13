Woodlands Residents Decorate Corridor With Hari Raya Lights Together, Demonstrate Kampong Spirit

15 Families In Woodlands Of All Races Decorate Corridor For Hari Raya

Hari Raya is just around the corner, and many Singaporeans are already started making preparations to celebrate the occasion.

Displaying their kampong spirit, 15 families living in Woodlands decorated their corridors with gorgeous Hari Raya festive lights.

On Tuesday (12 Apr), former MP Amrin Amin shared pictures of the corridors aglow with colourful string lights and neighbours gathering to enjoy the lively atmosphere.

Woodlands residents come together to decorate corridor

On Tuesday (12 Apr), ex-MP Amrin Amin shared photos showing the 6th-floor corridors of 693D Woodlands Avenue 6 decked out in Hari Raya festive lights.

Hari Raya is a holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. While it is predominantly celebrated by the Muslim community, everyone else is welcome to join the festive cheer.

Mr Amrin shared that Mr Ang, a Chinese resident staying on that floor, also helped to set up the decorations.

From the pictures, neighbours were also seen having a gathering under the festive lights.

Mr Amrin said he met ‘Penghulu’ Abdul Wahab on Saturday (9 Apr) — Penghulu is a Malay term for “village chief”. According to him, the atmosphere was energetic and warm. The residents apparently told him that they wanted to demonstrate the kampong spirit through actions rather than simply words.

This inspired and motivated them to come together and bring joy to others with their community spirit.

Sharing the joy of Hari Raya with everyone

The initiative by the Woodlands residents perfectly exemplifies the kampong spirit that we often talk about.

We hope that the residents have a joyous Hari Raya and make this an annual bonding activity for the years to come.

Featured image from Amrin Amin on Facebook.