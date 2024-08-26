Road closures from 18 to 24 Sept for S’pore Grand Prix, extended train services on race days

Road closures in Marina Centre & Padang area announced ahead of F1 race

As the highly anticipated Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2024 draws near, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced a series of road closures in the Marina Centre and Padang areas.

These closures, designed to facilitate event preparations, will take place from 18 to 24 Sept.

The affected roads will be closed starting at 12.01am on 18 Sept, with all roads expected to reopen by 5.30am on 24 Sept.

To minimise traffic disruptions, the race organiser will adopt a phased approach, progressively reopening affected roads after the race.

Certain road corridors will be also temporarily reopened during specific hours on 18, 19, 20, and 23 Sept to accommodate morning and evening peak hour traffic.

Additionally, motorists will still have access to the Marina Centre area via specific routes during designated hours, including access through a single lane along Raffles Boulevard.

Further details on the timings are available in the press release.

Train services extended on race days

LTA strongly encourages the public and F1 ticket holders to use public transport when travelling to the Marina Centre and Padang areas during the road closure period.

To support this, train services will be extended on race days from 20 to 22 Sept.

On 20 and 21 Sept, the last trains on the North-South Line and East-West Line will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am. On 22 September, the last trains will depart at 12.45am.

Selected bus services connecting to MRT stations will also have extended operating hours.

For more details, refer to the official Road Access and Public Transport Guide.

