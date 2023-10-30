F1 S’pore Grand Prix 2024 General Ticket Sale Starts On 1 Nov, Brought Forward Due To High Demand

General Ticket Sale For F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 Will Start On 1 Nov

The F1 Singapore Grand Prix took place last month, exceeding expectations by welcoming over 264,000 visitors.

In light of the high demand, general ticket sales for the event next year will officially start on 1 Nov.

All tickets will provide access to the concerts at the Padang Stage in Zone 4, priced from S$128 for a single-day ticket and S$348 for a three-day pass.

Race promoter Singapore GP revealed that all early bird tickets for the event in 2024 have been snapped up a month before the promotion was expected to end.

As such, Singapore GP will push the general ticket sale earlier to 1 Nov, 10am to meet what they termed as “phenomenal demand.”

Execute Director of Singapore GP Adam Firth said, “The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 delivered on all counts, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.”

We can’t wait to welcome our fans back to the Marina Bay Street Circuit from 20 to 22 Sep 2024.

Sales across all hospitality categories have also been equally strong. Singapore GP has nearly sold out all dedicated suites at the Formula 1 Paddock Club, Sky Suite, and Lounge @ Turn 3.

Tickets will provide access to the concerts at the Padang stage in Zone 4.

Starting from S$128 for a single-day ticket and S$348 for a three-day pass, they will be available for purchase here and via authorised ticketing partners.

Ticketholders can also look forward to F1 academy

Describing the F1 Singapore Grand Prix as a marquee global event, director of hospitality and sponsorship sales of Singapore GP Shamini Suppiah said:

After a record year in 2023, interest across all hospitality products remain extremely strong.

She added that there has been a return rate of over 70%, with many categories for 2024 close to selling out.

Ticketholders for next year can also look forward to the F1 Academy, an all-female racing category.

It will feature as a support race at Singapore, which will be one of the seven circuits to host the academy.

All 10 F1 teams will be supporting their second season, and will each provide a driver to the series, having their livery on one car.

