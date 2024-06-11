Faeces found in Tanjong Katong condo swimming pool, facility closed for water treatment

Tanjong Katong condo swimming pool closes after faeces found in water

A condominium in Tanjong Katong was forced to temporarily close its swimming pool after it was contaminated by faeces.

The estate management has since taken action to treat the facility.

Residents were also encouraged to come forward if they have any information.

Human faeces found in condo swimming pool

On 8 June 2024, the Butterworth 8 condominium management posted a notice directed to its residents.

It stated that the swimming pool would be closed for water treatment as they had found “human faeces” in the main pool.

Attached to the notice were two images of the excrement.

Since the discovery, the swimming pool vendor has “cleaned and vacuumed” the human waste.

However, the facility will remain closed and undergo treatment for three days until further notice.

Management seeks witnesses

In light of the incident, the management called upon residents and potential witnesses to help identify the culprit.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and look forward to your co-operation with us,” read the notice.

It also assured residents that “all necessary steps will be taken to minimise inconvenience”.

MS News has reached out to the Butterworth 8 management for comment.

