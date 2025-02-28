Muslim customers to receive free drinks & snacks for Ramadan, available at 59 FairPrice stores

FairPrice stores across Singapore to distribute 75,000 Buka Puasa refreshment sets this Ramadan

Supermarket chain FairPrice will be handing out more than 75,000 complimentary drinks and sets during Ramadan to its Muslim customers.

Free snacks and drinks will be up for grabs 30 minutes before and after iftar, which is when Muslims break fast in the evening.

FairPrice to support customers during Ramadan

From 2 to 30 March, each customer will receive a drink — milk, an isotonic beverage, or water— and a snack of dates or biscuits, while stocks last.

A total of 59 FairPrice stores will participate in the distribution.

FairPrice says this is part of its annual initiative to support the Muslim community in Singapore during the fasting month, now in its 17th year.

In a press release, FairPrice Group’s Group CEO Vipul Chawla expressed the company’s continued commitment to supporting Muslim customers.

“Ramadan is a time for prayer, and reflection, and we want to take the opportunity to support our Muslim community during this important period,” he said.

“Through this effort, we hope to bring Singaporeans together in the spirit of deepening community bonds, and deliver on our mission of making every day a little better for those we serve.”

For the first time, volunteers from the group’s headquarters will join frontliners with the distribution of the refreshments.

A range of initiatives during the festive season

Beside the complimentary snacks and drinks, FairPrice Group has come up with a wide range of initiatives for the festive season.

The ‘Raya Festive Draw’ has been running since 13 Feb, giving customers the chance to win three BYD Atto three cars with every S$30 spent at FairPrice stores and online.

The draw runs until 9 April.

There will be two Hari Raya mini bazaars at the FairPrice Xtra outlet in JEM (27 Feb to 12 March) and FairPrice outlet at Blk 888 in Woodlands (13 to 26 March).

A wide variety of halal goodies from local brands will be featured, such as an assortment of condiments, drinks, festive snacks, desserts, and ready-to-eat items.

Additionally, from 13 March, customers can redeem festive packets in store with a minimum spend of S$30 in a single receipt. There will also be special discounts on Ramadan and Hari Raya essentials until 9 April.

To conclude the festivities, the group will host two Hari Raya Block Parties in Tampines and Woodlands in April.

