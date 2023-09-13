FairPrice Introduces S$3 Value Meals, Get Asian Roast & Sushi On A Budget

FairPrice Introduces S$3 Value Meals Comprising Asian Roast, Western & Sushi
There are two traits that would fit most Singaporeans to the T — we are always in a rush and we are always on the lookout for deals.
If you happen to be looking for your next fuss-free and wallet-friendly meal, FairPrice should be your next stop.
The supermarket chain has introduced a series of value meals, all at the accessible price of S$3.
Available at 42 FairPrice outlets, shoppers can look forward to meals ranging from Asian roasts to Sushi and even Western fare.
FairPrice introduces value meals to help with rising costs
On Monday (11 Sep), NTUC FairPrice announced on Facebook that it has introduced new and affordable value meals at selected stores.
What makes the deal even sweeter is the fact that each meal costs only S$3, and there is a variety of bento sets to choose from:
- Asian roast with rice and achar
- Fresh sushi
- Western-style bento boxes with sausage, corn, and rice.
Per the Facebook post, the supermarket launched the initiative to “help [customers] through these times of rising costs”.
“We’re all about filling your belly without emptying your wallet!”, said NTUC FairPrice.
Deal available across 42 FairPrice stores
According to the FairPrice website, the S$3 value meals are available across 42 FairPrice stores.
Of the 42 outlets, you may find them at the service counters of 28 stores, with each store selling different varieties of meals:
- Bedok North Block 212 — Sushi
- Bishan Block 510 — Sushi
- Bukit Batok MRT — Sushi
- City Square Mall — Western
- Clementi A (Block 451) — Asian Roast
- Compassvale Link — Asian Roast
- Dawson Place — Sushi
- Depot — Sushi
- Downtown East — Sushi
- Eastpoint Mall — Sushi
- Hillion Mall — Sushi, Asian Roast
- Hougang Mall — Sushi
- Jurong East — Sushi
- Jurong West — Sushi
- Kampung Admiralty — Sushi
- Marsiling MRT — Sushi
- Northpoint City — Sushi, Western
- Our Tampines Hub — Sushi, Asian Roast
- Pasir Ris West Plaza — Sushi
- Punggol Oasis — Sushi
- Rivervale Mall — Sushi
- Senja Heights — Sushi, Asian Roast
- Serangoon North Avenue 1 — Sushi
- Shaw Plaza — Sushi, Asian Roast
- SingPost Centre — Sushi
- Tampines Mall — Sushi
- Tanjong Pagar Plaza — Sushi
- Upper Boon Keng — Western
You can also find the sushi value meals at the chillers of the 14 other branches:
- Bukit Batok HT
- Chinatown Point
- Jalan Teck Whye
- Kallang Bahru
- NUH Medical Centre
- Rivervale Plaza
- Senja Grand
- Tai Seng
- Taman Jurong Shopping Centre
- Tampines Block 475
- Woodlands 888
- Yishun Ring Road
Do note that these value meals are available on a while-stocks-last basis.
Featured image adapted from NTUC FairPrice on Facebook.
