FairPrice Introduces S$3 Value Meals, Get Asian Roast & Sushi On A Budget

FairPrice Introduces S$3 Value Meals Comprising Asian Roast, Western & Sushi

There are two traits that would fit most Singaporeans to the T — we are always in a rush and we are always on the lookout for deals.

If you happen to be looking for your next fuss-free and wallet-friendly meal, FairPrice should be your next stop.

The supermarket chain has introduced a series of value meals, all at the accessible price of S$3.

Available at 42 FairPrice outlets, shoppers can look forward to meals ranging from Asian roasts to Sushi and even Western fare.

FairPrice introduces value meals to help with rising costs

On Monday (11 Sep), NTUC FairPrice announced on Facebook that it has introduced new and affordable value meals at selected stores.

What makes the deal even sweeter is the fact that each meal costs only S$3, and there is a variety of bento sets to choose from:

Asian roast with rice and achar

Fresh sushi

Western-style bento boxes with sausage, corn, and rice.

Per the Facebook post, the supermarket launched the initiative to “help [customers] through these times of rising costs”.

“We’re all about filling your belly without emptying your wallet!”, said NTUC FairPrice.

Deal available across 42 FairPrice stores

According to the FairPrice website, the S$3 value meals are available across 42 FairPrice stores.

Of the 42 outlets, you may find them at the service counters of 28 stores, with each store selling different varieties of meals:

Bedok North Block 212 — Sushi

Bishan Block 510 — Sushi

Bukit Batok MRT — Sushi

City Square Mall — Western

Clementi A (Block 451) — Asian Roast

Compassvale Link — Asian Roast

Dawson Place — Sushi

Depot — Sushi

Downtown East — Sushi

Eastpoint Mall — Sushi

Hillion Mall — Sushi, Asian Roast

Hougang Mall — Sushi

Jurong East — Sushi

Jurong West — Sushi

Kampung Admiralty — Sushi

Marsiling MRT — Sushi

Northpoint City — Sushi, Western

Our Tampines Hub — Sushi, Asian Roast

Pasir Ris West Plaza — Sushi

Punggol Oasis — Sushi

Rivervale Mall — Sushi

Senja Heights — Sushi, Asian Roast

Serangoon North Avenue 1 — Sushi

Shaw Plaza — Sushi, Asian Roast

SingPost Centre — Sushi

Tampines Mall — Sushi

Tanjong Pagar Plaza — Sushi

Upper Boon Keng — Western

You can also find the sushi value meals at the chillers of the 14 other branches:

Bukit Batok HT

Chinatown Point

Jalan Teck Whye

Kallang Bahru

NUH Medical Centre

Rivervale Plaza

Senja Grand

Tai Seng

Taman Jurong Shopping Centre

Tampines Block 475

Woodlands 888

Yishun Ring Road

Do note that these value meals are available on a while-stocks-last basis.

