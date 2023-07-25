Workers’ Party & Aljunied MP Faisal Manap In ICU Due To Cardiac Condition, Currently Stable

Faisal Manap Conscious & Stable In ICU After Suffering Cardiac Condition

The Workers’ Party (WP) Vice Chair and Aljunied MP Faisal Manap is in the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering a cardiac condition.

The party said he was warded last night (24 July).

They didn’t elaborate further on his health problems but stated that he’ll be absent from duty for the time being.

Faisal Manap in ICU for cardiac condition

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (25 July), revealed that Mr Faisal was warded in the hospital on Monday (24 July) night for a cardiac condition.

At the time of writing, his condition is reportedly stable. Mr Faisal is currently under medical staff’s care and observation in the ICU.

He is also thankfully conscious.

WP conveyed his family’s request for privacy during this period as the MP recovers. Nevertheless, they acknowledge and appreciate the public’s concern for his health.

Other MPs & party members will relieve his duties

Since Mr Faisal will likely be away for some time, fellow Aljunied GRC MPs will be relieving his constituency duties in his absence.

Other party members may also step in to assist if need be.

Prior to his health scare, Mr Faisal was rather active on the ground, often seen with fellow MPs Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Gerald Giam, interacting with residents. His absence will therefore surely be felt.

No other information regarding Mr Faisal’s condition is available for now, but we hope the next update will only be good news.

Following Mr Leon Perera’s recent resignation, this latest development means that Aljunied GRC will be missing two MPs, at least for the near future.

Hopefully, the party members covering their duties will be able to take care of residents well.

In the meantime, we wish Mr Faisal a smooth recovery.

