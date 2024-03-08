Taylor Swift fan escorted from concert & questioned in room after reportedly purchasing fake ticket

The 23-year-old paid more than S$2,000 for a fake ticket

A concertgoer was horrified after it turned out that the ticket he bought to Taylor Swift’s concert in Singapore was allegedly fake.

Yang Junhao was enjoying the concert when he was apparently pulled from his seat 20 minutes into the show, brought to a room, and questioned.

Sharing his experience with his following on Douyin, a Chinese video-sharing platform, the 23-year-old posted three videos detailing his experience.

The first video showed Yang in a glittery top, happily singing along to Swift’s song “Cruel Summer”. Swift was here for The Eras Tour, an ongoing concert tour that has six shows in Singapore.

The second video started off with Yang animatedly singing along to another of Swift’s song, before it abruptly cut to him in a room, looking somber.

The accompanying text said that he just found out the tickets he purchased were fake, and he had been brought down to a small room under the stadium for questioning.

Yang said he could still hear the pop sensation singing from the small room he was at.

“It wasn’t easy for me to come see Taylor, I have been looking forward to it for more than half a year,” the text on his video stated.

Yang had to listen to the rest of Swift’s concert outside of the venue. In the same video, he expressed his frustrations, saying he “really hates scalpers who sells fake tickets”, adding that he’s on the verge of collapse.

“I hope everyone will be able to buy a real ticket in the future, don’t be like me,” he said.

Yang was unable to return home to China after the interrogation

After the police completed its questioning, Yang was told he would not be able to return to China until the investigation concluded.

“I don’t know where to go, I want to go home, I haven’t eaten in a day,” he said.

Yang warns other concertgoers to be wary of fake ticket scams

His third video on Duoyin was a statement in Chinese summarising his experience and thoughts on the events that transpired.

A lot of people had misunderstood him, thinking he had knowingly crashed the concert without a ticket, he said.

Expressing that he was the victim in this scenario, he said he had paid spent 12,000 yuan (S$2,280) on a ticket.

He also hopes other concert goers would be more cautious of online scammers.

Yang added that he was unable to share any more details about the event as he was still assisting the police in their investigations.

Featured image adapted from @chopluem on TikTok.